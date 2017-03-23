Briana DeJesus on 'Family Therapy' on VH1.

A familiar face! Teen Mom 3’s Briana DeJesus is reportedly joining the cast of Teen Mom 2 for season 8 of the long-running reality show.

According to the Ashley’s Reality Roundup, DeJesus, 22 — who appeared on the first and only season of TM3 in 2013 — has been added to the TM2 lineup alongside series vets Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska and Jenelle Evans.

The site reports that the Florida native has already started filming scenes for the next season of the MTV mainstay. The network had no comment when Us Weekly reached out.

Drew Reynolds/MTV

On January 2, DeJesus announced that she is pregnant and expecting her second child. “Looks like Nova won't be an only child anymore. Super excited for July ❤,” she captioned a photo of a sonogram on Instagram.

At the time, the TV personality revealed on Twitter that she’s 13 weeks pregnant, and although she has yet to find out the sex of her baby, she’s hoping for a boy.

DeJesus appeared on season 4 of 16 and Pregnant in 2012 and went on to star in TM3 alongside Mackenzie McKee, Katie Yeager and Alex Sekella. During the show’s only season, the young mom frequently fought with her ex Devoin Austin — with whom she shares daughter Nova, 5 — as well as her mother, Roxy DeJesus, and sister Brittany DeJesus.

Years after her stint on MTV ended, Briana participated in 2016’s season 1 of VH1’s Family Therapy With Dr. Jenn, with Roxy and Brittany. She made headlines later that year after undergoing a “mommy makeover.” As previously reported, she went under the knife and got butt implants and breast implants and had a labiaplasty.

Teen Mom 2 concludes its seventh season on MTV Monday, March 27, at 9 p.m. ET.

