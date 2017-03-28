Ryan Reynolds is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Dec. 15, 2016. Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Now this is dedication. A teenage Deadpool fan named Dustin got Ryan Reynolds’ name tattooed on his butt after the actor “liked” one of his tweets.

The 18-year-old tweeted at the Deadpool actor, 40, on March 5: “@VancityReynolds if you like this i'll tattoo your name on my butt.”

Naturally, Reynolds liked the tweet, and Dustin, who kept up his end of the bargain, followed up with: “I should make it blac kand red” — in tribute to the comic character — before debuting the fresh ink.

On Sunday, March 26, the teen shocked the internet by tweeting at Reynolds a photo of his tush with “Ryan Reynolds” written across it in black and red ink.



“BRUH YOU REALLY DID DONE DAT,” one person on Twitter responded, while another added: “There is nothing else more iconic than this.”

Dustin told BuzzFeed that he got the idea after he noticed Reynolds had liked another fan's tweet. As for whether he'll ever regret permanently etching the actor's name into his booty? Dustin said no because it will always be "a funny story to tell."

Read more of the best reactions below — including everyone’s obsession with the fact that Dustin chose Comic Sans for the font:

There is nothing else more iconic than this https://t.co/PdqoclcmcB — DORIAN. (@sebastianstans) March 27, 2017

the comic sans is really the cherry on top https://t.co/fgioKwgiMG — 生命只能向前 (@sassively) March 28, 2017

if i was hooking up a a guy n i saw a ryan reynolds tattoo on his ass i would i know i made the right decision https://t.co/gk8D5utCqY — ☀️🌙 (@pietrhoe) March 26, 2017

I JUST CAN'T GET OVER THE FACT THAT YOU USED FUCKING COMIC SANS https://t.co/tgYMrdGRgv — sewer sidal (@NATALlAROMAN0VA) March 26, 2017

this is the funniest thing i've seen today😂 https://t.co/7alpWBOAM0 — irene (@cruciatusbiebs) March 27, 2017

