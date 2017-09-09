Tess Holliday, whose new book The Not So Subtle Art of Being a Fat Girl drops on September 26, shared 25 interesting facts about herself with Us Weekly.

1. I am terrified of centipedes.

2. My first bra was a Smurf’s rainbow training bra.

3. My mom got shot in the head when I was 10.

4. I got my first tattoo when I was 18 by a guy that was just released from prison.

5. I have about 30 tattoos but, I lost count.

It feels good to be back shooting. I'm in my element & ready for what's in store- You guys better be too! 💪🏻✨ #effyourbeautystandards #notsosubtletess A post shared by Plus Model💕Wife💕Mom💕Feminist🐝 (@tessholliday) on Aug 22, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

6. When I only had one tattoo, I proudly wore a T-shirt that said “ink-aholic.”

7. I had two pet hamsters named Chanel and Mason.

8. I went to high school in a Walmart building.

9. I’ve heard that I look like Drew Barrymore quite a few times, but I always reply with “I look like I ate Drew Barrymore.”

10. My favorite movie was Amelie and because of that my husband proposed to me in a photo booth.

11. The neighborhood ice cream man knows me by my first name — we’re close.

12. My first child’s middle name came from a Christian screamo band named Emery.

13. The biggest misconception about me is that people think I don’t workout.

14. I hate the sound of plastic utensils touching each other.

15. I can put my legs behind my head.

16. My favorite live performer is Dolly Parton, and I have her tattooed on my arm.

17. Fleetwood Mac’s Rumors album changed my life.

18. My go-to karaoke song is Dixie Chicks' “Goodbye Earl."

19. I’m obsessed with Disneyland. My favorite ride is the Storybook cruise. And don’t forget the pineapple Dole Whip.

20. One time I met Kevin Costner at Disneyland and told him that he looked like “Kevin Costner.”

21. I have a scar on my finger from a rat bite.

22. If I could live anywhere in the world it would be London.

23. My favorite holiday was always the Fourth of July but I’m not feeling very patriotic recently.

24. The best advice I’ve ever received was from Ice-T and he said, “Haters hate up.”

25. I collect Miss Piggy, Trolls, and Polly Pockets.

