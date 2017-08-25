Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi have split after getting engaged on the season 21 finale of The Bachelor, which aired in March.



"It's with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement,” they told E! News in a joint statement on Friday, August 25. "We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairy-tale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.”

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

After the show, Grimaldi left her job as a special education teacher in Montreal to relocate to Los Angeles, where Viall, 36, was competing on season 24 of Dancing With the Stars. A source told Us Weekly in June that the couple were fighting often: “It’s not a solid relationship, and it won’t last.”

Another insider previously told Us that their big personalities clashed. “Vanessa is no pushover. She’s not going to just do whatever he wants,” the source said. “He’s attracted to that, but it makes their relationship volatile.”

The former software salesman revealed to Us in July that wedding planning was still on hold. “Nothing has changed,” the Milwaukee native said. “I think it’s always important to take things slow.”

It seems the duo were aware that their relationship might flounder from the beginning, though. “Vanessa and I have always been transparent about the realities of our relationship,” Viall told Us in April. “There are so many amazing things that we have in our relationship, but there are also things that we continue to work towards."

Viall previously appeared on Andi Dorfman’s season 10 of The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season 11 of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise season 3, where he hit it off with Jen Saviano. As the Bachelor, he chose Grimaldi over runner-up Raven Gates, and proposed to Grimaldi with a 3.75-carat Neil Lane engagement ring.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!