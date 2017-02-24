Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) at the White House’s in the Oval Office on Feb. 13, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Credit: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

Damn, too much booty in the pants! A photo of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dressed in a pair of butt-hugging slacks has hit the internet and, naturally, it has sent thirsty social media users into a craze.

The origin of the pic is unclear, but it seems that it was taken earlier this month when the 45-year-old Trudeau — who is already the star of many “Mr. Steal Your Girlfriend” memes — was addressing an audience at a speaking engagement. While we’re sure his speech was great, it’s the hunky politician’s backside that stole the show.

“I usually try not to post about politics on twitter, but I'm ready to start a conversation about Justin Trudeau's butt,” one enamored tweeter wrote, while another simply remarked: “Currently living for Justin Trudeau’s butt.”

The sexy snap also inspired several others to make comparisons between Trudeau and the United States’ President Donald Trump. “Omg Justin Trudeau's bubble butt 👅 👅 👅 👅 👅. Canadians are sooo lucky,” one disappointed Twitter user wrote. “We get 🍊 :("

Another took a more direct approach, writing, “.‪@realDonaldTrump Are you spinning out because everyone hates you or because Justin Trudeau's butt is so much tighter than your dumpy ass?”

Take a look at some of the best online reactions below:

Retweet if you've spent more than twenty minutes alone with that photo of Justin Trudeau's butt in slacks today. — Jeffery Self (@JefferySelf) February 23, 2017

I made a quick reference guide for looking at Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/8EL8z2TRwO — PunchesBears ㅎ㉨ㅎ (@punchesbears) February 22, 2017

Justin Trudeau's 🍑 of a butt is the best thing to happen on Twitter today pic.twitter.com/0kKCQR4iQD — Kemal Atlay (@kemal_atlay) February 23, 2017

when u tell ur mom to go look at @JustinTrudeau 's butt pic.twitter.com/tE8EZrL9dm — Lauren Hagar (@hagar_hayy) February 23, 2017

Political porn. Justin Trudeau's perfect butt. pic.twitter.com/Mrxy8eOenN — Kenny BadHombre (@kenquandt) February 23, 2017

trying so very hard to not look too excited about justin trudeau's butt — lila 🍃 (@zatqnna) February 24, 2017

Find someone who loves you as much the internet loves Justin Trudeau's butt. — hotgun (@shackleshotgun) February 24, 2017

Justin Trudeau's butt is a gift honestly — Leela (@leelz402) February 24, 2017

Was gonna get out of bed BUTT that pic of PM Justin Trudeau's hiney s'got me wantin' to dream all the dreams — Jess (@yessycamarie) February 24, 2017

i day dream about Justin Trudeau's butt — rodger❣ (@lomlsziam) February 24, 2017

