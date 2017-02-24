Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) at the White House’s in the Oval Office on Feb. 13, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Credit: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

Damn, too much booty in the pants! A photo of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dressed in a pair of butt-hugging slacks has hit the internet and, naturally, it has sent thirsty social media users into a craze.

The origin of the pic is unclear, but it seems that it was taken earlier this month when the 45-year-old Trudeau — who is already the star of many “Mr. Steal Your Girlfriend” memes — was addressing an audience at a speaking engagement. While we’re sure his speech was great, it’s the hunky politician’s backside that stole the show.

“I usually try not to post about politics on twitter, but I'm ready to start a conversation about Justin Trudeau's butt,” one enamored tweeter wrote, while another simply remarked: “Currently living for Justin Trudeau’s butt.”

The sexy snap also inspired several others to make comparisons between Trudeau and the United States’ President Donald Trump. “Omg Justin Trudeau's bubble butt 👅 👅 👅 👅 👅. Canadians are sooo lucky,” one disappointed Twitter user wrote. “We get 🍊  :("

Another took a more direct approach, writing, “.‪@realDonaldTrump Are you spinning out because everyone hates you or because Justin Trudeau's butt is so much tighter than your dumpy ass?”

Take a look at some of the best online reactions below: 

