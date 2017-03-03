Justin Trudeau in 1996. Credit: Ian Lindsay/Vancouver Sun/PNG

Pretty hot, eh? Photos of a young Justin Trudeau have hit the internet and, naturally, the throwback pics of the Canadian prime minister, now 45, have sent the Twittersphere into a frenzy.

While it’s unclear why or how the sexy snaps made their way online, it’s apparent that social media users consider them a true blessing. In several of the shots, Trudeau — who is already the star of many “Mr. Steal Your Girlfriend” memes — flaunts rock-hard abs, long, luscious locks and his stunning baby blues.

Not surprisingly, the hunky politician’s boyish good looks have elicited some very enthusiastic reactions online.

“Young Justin Trudeau could run me over with a semi and I'd say thank you,” one admirer tweeted, while another wrote: “THIRSTING. SO. HARD. RN.”

FRED CHARTRAND/The Canadian Press

The images even inspired some interesting analogies. “Young Justin Trudeau looks like the camp counselor your mom warned you about who got that girl pregnant last summer but kept his job,” one Trudeau fan observed.

KAY NIETFELD/AFP/Getty Images

Take a look at some of the best Twitter responses below:

This isn’t the first time Trudeau has made the internet lose its mind. Just last week, Twitter couldn’t get enough of his perky backside, as seen in a widely shared photo of the handsome Ottawa native wearing a pair of butt-hugging slacks at a recent speaking engagement.

“I usually try not to post about politics on twitter, but I'm ready to start a conversation about Justin Trudeau's butt,” one enamored tweeter wrote, while another simply remarked: “Currently living for Justin Trudeau’s butt.”

