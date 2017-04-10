Living his best life! Former president Barack Obama is winding down his month-long vacation in French Polynesia.

The former POTUS, 55, first arrived to the islands on March 15, and has reportedly been staying at the luxurious Brando resort on the private island island Tetiaroa, which was owned by legendary late actor Marlon Brando. He’s rumored to be working on his highly anticipated memoir during the vacation to the five-star property. Former first lady Michelle Obama only joined her husband last weekend, according to local news outlet TNTV.

According to TNTV, the couple took a boat to the island of Mo’orea for a day of swimming and water activities. Their boat was escorted by two other watercrafts with several bodyguards on board. Photos obtained by the outlet show Michelle, 53, paddleboarding through the crystal clear water, while Barack swam in the secluded lagoon.

Earlier this week, the 44th president was seen snorkeling in Fakarava. TNTV reports that he happily took selfies with other tourists, but his security requested that photos be kept private.

The Obamas have been jetsetting around the world since Barack concluded his second term on January 20. They first traveled to Palm Springs, California, with daughters, Malia, 18, and Sasha, 15. The couple then traveled to Richard Branson’s exclusive Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands, where Barack participated in a kite-surfing competition. In early March, Barack stopped by his home state of Hawaii for some golf before making his way to the South Pacific.



