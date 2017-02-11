“WE'RE ENGAGED ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤,” the 27-year-old singer captioned a photo of the pair smooching with her impressive diamond ring on full display. Dawson, 29, reposted the same image with the caption, “The love of my life is now OFFICIALLY the love of my life. Never been happier. :).”

The pair, who are also fellow musicians in band All Time Low, have been going steady since 2010. Dawson, who drums for the band, is still a little camera-shy, however. In an interview with Taste of Country, Pope explained that though she “begged” her boyfriend to costar with her in her music video for “Summer,” he politely declined.



WE'RE ENGAGED ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ A photo posted by Cassadee Pope (@cassadeepope) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:59pm PST

“I actually begged him to be in the video,” she said in the interview last July. “But he’s first of all, is an amazing, amazing, supporter of mine, and he has been since the beginning, since six-and-a-half years ago before The Voice, before everything. And he was just like, ‘I’m not an actor. I want you to get the best of the best for this video. I want it to be amazing, and I don’t think I will be able to deliver that because I’m not an actor — I’m a drummer in All Time Low, that’s what I do.’”



Rick Diamond/ACM2016/Getty Images for dcp

Pope would go on to costar with actor and model Sam Krumrine in the steamy video. “Yes! So excited for everyone to see this video!!” Dawson tweeted upon the video’s release. “It is so damn good and Cass is 😍🔥🔥 to be fair, the hunk is too…”

And the season 3 Voice winner, who won on coach Blake Shelton’s team in 2012, has more than one thing to celebrate. On Sunday, February 12, the crooner will attend the 2017 Grammys, where she is nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her duet with Chris Young, “Think Of You.”



"It's crazy, I'm beside myself right now," Cassadee previously told The Boot. "It's so amazing to be coupled in with all these incredible artists, and I get to go to LA to hang out with even more incredible artists. … I have to thank The Voice for everything they've done for me. The real work started after the show, so I'm really glad I stuck with it."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



