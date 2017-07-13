Gene Page/AMC

AMC has temporarily shut down production on The Walking Dead after a stuntman was seriously injured on set while working on season 8.

“We are saddened to report that John Bernecker, a talented stuntman for The Walking Dead and numerous other television shows and films, suffered serious injuries from a tragic accident on set,” AMC told Deadline in a statement on Thursday, July 13. “He was immediately transported to an Atlanta hospital, and we have temporarily shut down production. We are keeping John and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”



According to Deadline, Bernecker suffered a life-threatening head injury after falling 30 feet to a concrete floor.

SAG-AFTRA, which represents stunt professionals, is investigating the accident.

“We have been informed of a serious injury to a SAG-AFTRA member on the set of The Walking Dead and are investigating the situation,” the union said in a statement to Deadline. “As always, the safety and security of our members and others on set is of crucial concern to us and we are focused on this in our investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the performer and his family.”

Bernecker’s girlfriend, stuntwoman Jennifer Cocker, posted on Facebook about the accident on Thursday.

“John deserves to be seen by every neurosurgeon and doctor there is until one of them sees the life we all know he has in him and bring him back to us,” she posted. “THIS ISN’T FAIR.”

Walking Dead star Lauren Cohan also took to social media, tweeting: "Dear Walking Dead Family, please keep John Bernecker, our stuntman and his family in your prayers today."

Season 8 was scheduled to premiere on October 16.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!