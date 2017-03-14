Dogs play in the snow on the Boston Common as Winter Storm Stella bears down on March 14, 2017 in Boston, Massachussets. Credit: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Break out the sweaters! Winter storm Stella slammed the northeastern United States on Tuesday, March 14, and while it caused some problems for people, dogs didn't seem to mind the powerful snowstorm.

Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Social-media users across the Northeast shared adorable photos and videos of their pups playing in the snow without a care in the world. One Instagram user posted a clip of her French bulldog experiencing a blizzard for the first time. "My little snow bunny enjoying her first real snow. I think she loves it," the dog owner wrote.

A Queens, New York, resident shared a sweet video of her black corgi jumping for joy and rolling around in the snow. "Domo enjoying this 'blizzard,'" the Instagram user captioned the video.



Many dog owners bundled their puppies in cute little sweaters and knit hats to keep them warm while they played in the ice-cold snow. "Snow day ready!" one Instagram user captioned a picture of her corgi wearing a hat with fluffy pom-poms.



However, some dogs were a little more hesitant about leaving their warm homes to head outside. One Twitter user posted a video of a dog sitting still in the snow, refusing to go to the bathroom. "'It's not happening human.' #poopstrike2017 #StellaBlizzard," the dog owner tweeted.



Before the storm hit the Northeast, the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) urged pet owners to be cautious during the blizzard. "These low temperatures and heavy amounts of snow pose a danger to both humans and animals," Dr. Dick Green, senior director of disaster response for the ASPCA Field Investigations and Response team, told the Stratford Star. "We can't stress how important it is to bring your pet inside, and be aware of dangers such as snow-melting salt, which can be painful to animals' paws and make them ill if ingested."



To prepare for the winter storm, ASPCA shared safety tips on its website. "If it's too cold for you, it's too cold for your pet," one tip warned. Another advised, "Stock up on pet food and medicines your animals may need, as winter storms can take out power, close roads, and even trap you in your home."



See more cute photos and videos of dogs loving winter wtorm Stella below!

