“Ruff” life? Not for this pooch! Lisa Pliner’s dog BabyDoll lived a lavish life before sadly passing away at the age of 12 in 2014. To keep her memory alive, the famous shoe designer wrote a children’s book dedicated to memorializing her Maltese’s extravagant adventures, A Puppy’s Dream Come True. Ahead of the book's release on April 11th, the socialite chatted with Us Weekly about BabyDoll’s fabulous legacy. Check out our list of 10 examples of how this pup lived a life of excess!

Alison Buck/WireImage

1. Doggie Massages Are a Thing

“She’s had the same masseuse for 10 years. He’d come to the room with a little table [for a] 45-minute massage,” Pliner tells Us.

2. Fiji Water or Nothing

“She only drank Fiji water. It’s really good for the tearing in her eyes.”

3. Fine Dining

“I’d always cook for her. I’d cook her salmon. If we had steak that night, she had steak. She did love that rotisserie chicken from Whole Foods, the lemon herb.”

4. Cabana For One

“She had a cabana [in Las Ventanas in Mexico]. It was a little house. They had toys; they put her name on the toys.”

5. Pink-haired Pooch

Pliner tells Us that Babydoll’s dyed-pink tail was her signature trademark.

6. Babydoll’s ‘Do Was Influenced by Rod Stewart!

“I wanted [her haircut] to be like Rod Stewart, so it was a baby cut with her tail flowing, with pink at the end and her top was a Stewart kind of thing.”

7. Retail Therapy

The former model explains to Us, “She loved to go shopping. I remember one time at Barney’s she’d just sit in the chair and watch everybody try on shoes.”

8. Outfits on Point

“I have a whole entire wardrobe [for BabyDoll],” Pliner says. Her wardrobe included leashes, pearl collars, bags, leather jackets, cashmere sweaters and dresses. Pliner estimates that BabyDoll's showroom cost about $20,000.

9. Just One Bed Will Not Suffice

“She had a bed in every room in our house.”

10. Money Was No Object

Pliner estimates to Us that she spent about $1,000 per month on BabyDoll.

