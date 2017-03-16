It was time to kick it! Rachel Maddow revealed in a new interview how she celebrated getting President Donald Trump’s 2005 tax return during a Wednesday, March 15, appearance on The Tonight Show. See what she had to say in the video above.

“I got home last night, and [my longtime partner] Susan [Mikula] bought me new sneakers,” Maddow, 43, told host Jimmy Fallon, showing off her brand-new Stan Smith Adidas shoes.

“She went out, when she found out that I got the scoop, and she bought me sneakers,” Maddow — who met Mikula in 1999 when the MSNBC personality was hired to do yardwork on Mikula’s property in the Berkshires before her TV career kicked off — continued. “I don’t know where she got them in our neighborhood at seven o’clock at night. She said, ‘These are your 'you got the president's tax returns' sneakers.’”

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

She jokingly added, “This is now a bounty for whoever gets the rest of [Trump’s tax returns], I will now give you these shoes.”

As previously reported, Maddow took to Twitter on Tuesday, March 14, to let her followers know that she would be revealing Trump’s 2005 federal tax return on The Rachel Maddow Show.

Prior to the broadcast, the White House released information from the return. According to the Associated Press, the White House said that Trump made more than $150 million in income in 2005 and paid $38 million in income taxes that year. The White House also criticized Maddow's show, saying it is "totally illegal to steal and publish tax returns" and slamming the program as "dishonest media."

Trump has previously refused to release his returns and argued that his taxes are not of interest to the American people. “You know, the only one that cares about my tax returns are the reporters,” he said during a news conference following his November 2016 victory over his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

