Mystery solved! Kim Kardashian made her return to social media by posting a series of retro, faded, family photos in a bare-bones home, and fans have been speculating about the location of the simple setting — which clearly did not belong to any of the Kardashian-Jenner family members.

BuzzFeed investigated and has concluded that the pad is Def Jam Records founder and acclaimed producer Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La recording studio in Malibu, where artists such as Bob Dylan, Black Sabbath, Eminem and Frank Ocean have laid down tracks. The minimalist studio, which has just a few pieces of furniture in each room, apparently served as the backdrop of Kardashian’s family photo shoot, which Us Weekly exclusively revealed was shot by her husband Kanye West’s creative director Eli Russell Linnetz.



While many people criticized the A-listers for trying to look “middle class” or “poor” in the photos, West regularly records at the locale. The photos captured candid moments of the family hanging out at the studio. “Kim is obsessed,” an insider told Us of the photo series featuring the couple’s two kids, North, 3, and Saint, 13 months. “She loves the way they look."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, first started giving a glimpse of her life on social media again when she posted a photo of the family of four on what appears to be the porch of the Malibu pad on January 3, which she captioned, “Family.” She continued to share several other snaps of the kids playing together, West eating cereal and the “Fade” rapper checking out her famous booty.



As previously reported, the Selfish author seems to have adopted a more toned-down lifestyle since her terrifying Paris robbery in October. She stayed out of the spotlight for three months and has swapped her massive diamond rings for a simple wedding band.

