Tiger Woods Says He's Completed 'Intensive Program' After DUI Arrest

Tiger Woods has completed an "intensive program" following his May 29 DUI arrest. The golf posted the update via Twitter on Monday, July 3.



"I recently completed an out of state private intensive program," the 41-year-old wrote to his more than six million followers. "I will continue to tackle this going forward with my doctors, family and friends. I am so very thankful for all of the support I've received."

Chris Condon/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Woods went on to celebrate the Fourth of July the following day. "Happy Birthday America and thank you to all who defend it!! - By TW," he wrote.



As previously reported, the athlete was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Jupiter, Florida. According to a police report obtained by Us Weekly, Woods was asleep at the wheel of his 2015 black Mercedes-Benz, which was stopped in the right lane of Military Trail south of Indian Creek Parkway at the time. Authorities had to wake him up and he later struggled through a breathalyzer test.



Woods, who has had multiple back surgeries over the years, released a statement about the incident later that day. "I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions," he said on May 29. "I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly."

Woods shares daughter Sam, 9, and son Charlie, 8, with ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

