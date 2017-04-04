Tina Knowles shared a sweet photo from Beyonce and Jay Z's wedding in honor of the couple's ninth anniversary as husband and wife on Tuesday, April 4.

"9 years already??? Congratulations to the Carters on their Anniversary," Knowles, 63, wrote. "(thats my arm fixing the dress lol)."

In the pic, Beyonce, 35, and the rapper, 47, are holding hands at the altar just moments after exchanging vows. The "Hold Up" singer wore a strapless white gown with a ruffled train, which was designed by her mom.

In June 2016, Knowles revealed that Queen Bey wasn't exactly thrilled with the end result. "She was so sweet to let me do that," Knowles said on the Today show at the time. "She came back later one day and she said, ‘You know, when my daughter gets married, I’m going to let her pick out her own dress.' Maybe she wasn’t so excited about it at the time, but she’s a sweetheart."

Beyonce and Jay Z are now parents of daughter Blue Ivy, 5, with two more kids on the way. The singer announced in February that she is pregnant with twins.

