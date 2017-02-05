Sandwich kiss for Mom at Picture Day!!! Go Pats!!!! A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 4, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

A special moment! Tom Brady shared a sweet photo with his mom, Galynn Brady, who is battling an undisclosed illness, ahead of Super Bowl LI.

The New England Patriots quarterback, 39, posted a picture of himself and his father, Tom Brady Sr., kissing Galynn on each cheek on the football field at Houston's NRG Stadium on Instagram on Saturday, February 4, a day before his team faces off against the Atlanta Falcons.

"Sandwich kiss for Mom at Picture Day!!! Go Pats!!!" Brady captioned the shot, in which the family of three is seen decked out in Patriots gear.

Last week, the NFL pro revealed that his mom did not attend any of his games this year due to her illness. "It's personal with my family," he said at a press conference on Wednesday, February 1. "I'm just hoping everyone is here on Sunday to share a great experience. It has been a tough year. Every family goes through different things. My family has always been a great support system for me."

Brady's comments came a day after CSN New England reported that Galynn has been battling health issues for the past 18 months. According to the news outlet, Galynn's health has improved but continues to be a concern for the family.

The athlete's wife, Gisele Bündchen, and their 4-year-old daughter, Vivian, are also in town for big game on Sunday, February 5, in which Brady will attempt to set an all-time record of five Super Bowl quarterback wins. The Brazilian supermodel, 36, shared a photo of Vivian sitting by the field while wearing a white "Brady's Little Ladies" jersey on Sunday morning. "Game day! #superbowl #daddyslittlegirl," Bündchen captioned the post.

