Tom Brady is skipping the New England Patriots' visit to the White House on Wednesday, April 19, after the team’s Super Bowl LI win. The athletes will meet President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at 1 p.m. before heading out to the South Lawn for the event.



ESPN reporter Mike Reiss shared the quarterback’s statement on Twitter several hours before the scheduled trip. “I am so happy and excited that our team is being honored at the White House today. Our team has accomplished something very special that we are all proud of and will be for years to come. Thank you to the President for hosting his honorary celebration and for supporting our team for as long as I can remember,” the statement read. "In light of some recent developments, I am unable to attend today’s ceremony, as I am attending to some personal family matters. Hopefully, if we accomplish the goal of winning a championship in the future years, we will [be] back on the South Lawn again soon. Have a great day!”

Reiss reminded fans in a later tweet that Brady’s mother, Galynn Brady, has been battling cancer. “Tom Brady’s mother, Galynn, attended just one game this season, the Super Bowl, due to illness. She is currently in Boston,” the reporter tweeted.



The NFL star, 39, has a long and highly publicized friendship with Trump. The pair have frequently played golf together through the years, and the athlete was spotted with a “Make America Great Again” hat in his locker in September 2015. The POTUS, 70, also said that the five-time Super Bowl champ called after the November election to congratulate him on his victory.

This isn’t the first time Brady has opted out of the White House visit, though. After the Patriots’ last Super Bowl win in 2015, he said he couldn’t attend the ceremony with Former President Barack Obama due to a family commitment.

