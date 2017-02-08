Rain drop. Drop top. Benny dabbin on the boat with his Papa! A video posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 7, 2017 at 2:49pm PST

We have a new hero: Tom Brady’s 7-year-old son, Benjamin, did the dab during the Patriots’ Super Bowl parade in Boston on Tuesday, February 7. In an Instagram video posted by the Super Bowl LI champ, the little guy can be seen riding on top of a duck boat with his famous father when he takes a break from waving to the crowd to perform the ubiquitous dance move.

“Rain drop. Drop top. Benny dabbin on the boat with his Papa!” Brady, 39, captioned the video, which he also took a moment to set to the tune of Soulja Boy’s “Turn My Swag On.”

The viral moment comes after Brady led the New England Patriots to a historic comeback win during Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons at Houston's NRG Stadium on Sunday, February 5. The 34–28 victory, which turned out to be one of the most surprising games in Super Bowl history, with the Patriots making a 25-point comeback, marks Brady’s fifth Super Bowl win.

During the game, Benjamin’s mom and Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, also earned her own meme.

The Brazilian supermodel went nuts -- and we mean, like, nuts -- while cheering on her husband in a box at the stadium, even dropping her phone at one point. “Hey @giseleofficial, are you excited the @patriots won the Super Bowl? 😂 #SB51,” the NFL jokingly tweeted at the stunner after the game, along with a viral snippet of the moment.

