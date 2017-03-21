Tomi Lahren's show has been temporarily suspended from TheBlaze, according to multiple reports. The news comes just a few days after the controversial host, 24, made pro-choice comments during an appearance on The View, as seen in the video above.

Sources told The Daily Caller, which was first to report the news, that TheBlaze suspended Lahren for at least one week, starting on Monday, March 20. A source told the site that Lahren's contract with the conservative network ends in September, but she may leave the company before then.

Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

Leon Wolf, the managing editor of TheBlaze, confirmed to CNN that Lahren's nightly talk show, Tomi, "will not be in production this week." Lahren, meanwhile, told CNN she couldn't address the matter, writing in an email, "Wish I could comment but I can't."



However, the political commentator seemed to hint at her suspension on Twitter on Monday night, writing, "So I've got some 'me' time tonight. Anything good on TV? #TeamTomi. This life can be lonely. Thank you to those — on all sides of the political spectrum — for the support. Agree/disagree, it means the world. Ladies, you were made to do difficult things. Believe in yourself."



The reports about the alleged suspension came soon after Lahren, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, identified as pro-choice on the issue of abortion. "I can't sit here and be a hypocrite and say, 'I'm for limited government, but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies,'" she said on The View on Friday, March 17. "I can't sit here and say that as a Republican. I can say, 'You know what, I'm for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well.'"

Lahren's comments drew ire from some of her fellow conservatives, including TheBlaze founder Glenn Beck. "I would disagree that you're a hypocrite if you want limited government, and yet you want the government to protect life of the unborn," the media personality, 53, said on his radio show on Monday.

However, Beck said Lahren's pro-choice position would not disqualify her from her job. "I try to hire people who have a different opinion because I believe in being intellectually rigorous," he said on the radio show. "I don't want straw men. I want people to make a real argument on the other side so we can learn from each other and we can grow."

Us Weekly has reached out to TheBlaze and Lahren for comment.

