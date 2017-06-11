JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images

Broadway’s biggest names are ready to take the stage for the 2017 Tony Awards, which will air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 11.

Here’s everything you need to know about the star-studded event, including how to watch, who will be performing and which actors are up for the top awards this year.

What time do the Tony Awards start?

Broadway's biggest night kicks off at 8 p.m. E.T. and will air on CBS.

Who is hosting the show?

Tony Award-winner Kevin Spacey is this year’s host.

The House Of Cards actor said in a statement, "I think my career is definitely going in the right direction. Maybe I can get shortlisted to host the Oscars if everyone else turns it down."

Who is performing at the Tony Awards?

The cast of Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, led by Best Actor nominee Josh Groban, will perform a mash-up of songs from the show, which is nominated as best musical. Several other nominees will also take the stage, including Ben Platt — a favorite for Best Actor in a Musical — who will perform the hit "Waving Through a Window" with the cast of Dear Evan Hansen.

Who is nominated for Tony Awards?

There are a slew of big names nominated for a Tony this year, Bette Midler and Patti Lupone will battle it out for Best Actress in a Musical, while Sex and the City alum Cynthia Nixon could go home with a Tony for her featured role in The Little Foxes.

Nominees for Best Actress in a play include Cate Blanchett and Sally Field, while Kevin Kline and Chris Cooper are up for Best Actor in a Play. Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812 leads the field with 12 nods, while Hello, Dolly, starring Midler, has 10 nominations, and Dear Evan Hansen has nine.

And James Earl Jones will be presented with a special Lifetime Achievement award.



Who is presenting at the Tony Awards?

Presenters include Tina Fey, Orlando Bloom, Stephen Colbert, Anna Kendrick, Josh Gad, Taraji P. Henson, Scarlett Johansson and Keegan-Michael Key.

How do I watch the Tony Awards and the red carpet arrivals?

Viewers can watch the Tony Awards on CBS at 8 p.m. If you don't have a TV, you can still stream the show live at CBS.com, though it requires a cable login. The show is also accessible on CBS All Access, which costs $5.99 a month, for those with an Apple TV, Roku or Fire TV. The Tony Awards will be sharing behind-the-scenes footage and updates on its social media pages, as well as live streaming the red carpet at 5:30 p.m. E.T.

