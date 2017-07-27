Heidi Gutman/Getty Images

Tracy Morgan gave an update on his health and opened up about how life has changed since he was severely injured in a fatal 2014 multi-car accident.

"I'm doing fine. I don't know how I'm going to be feeling tomorrow, but that's none of my business," the comedian, 48, told reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour on Thursday, July 27. "I know what I feel right now and I feel great. I feel fine."

After the crash, which resulted in the death of his close friend and fellow comedian James "Jimmy Mack" McNair, Morgan strengthened his relationship with God. "I was always a believer before. Before that truck hit me, I was a believer before with all I'd been through," he said. "It just brought me closer to him. Spiritually, it just brought me closer to him."

The collision also altered some of the Emmy nominee's day-to-day decisions. "I could've lost my life, so I'm here now and I'm going to do it right and that's what this show is based on," he told reporters, referencing his new TBS comedy, The Last O.G. "If you've seen the show, you've seen I'm going to do [life] right. A lot of stuff will change if you're going to do it right."

In fact, the idea for The Last O.G. came to Morgan when he returned home from the hospital, where he laid in a coma for two weeks. "I looked at this show on MSNBC called Lockup Raw. I got a second chance and these people are incarcerated and I put the two together and I started twirling around — it was a general idea," he explained.

The advice he received along the way helped a bit, too. "My psychiatrist, my brain doctor, said, 'You've got to laugh. You've got to watch things and you've got to laugh. Nothing too traumatizing. You've got to listen to things,'" the 30 Rock alum recounted. "I listened up and I started talking to [creator] Jordan Peele and I pitched him this idea … and voilà!"

The Last O.G. premieres on TBS on Tuesday, October 24.

