President Donald Trump appeared to ignore German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s handshake request during a White House photo opp on St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17. Watch the awkward moment in the video above.

When Merkel, 62 — a well-known ally to the U.S. and friend of former President Barack Obama — suggested that she and Trump, 70, shake hands, the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host did not respond. Instead, he kept his gaze forward as photographers continued to snap pics of the two leaders sitting together.

It’s possible, of course, that he simply didn’t hear her. A photo taken outside the White House earlier in the day shows Merkel and Trump shaking hands despite their opposing views on immigration.

Though the real estate tycoon previously praised Merkel in 2015 as "probably the greatest leader in the world today,” he criticized her for letting refugees enter Germany earlier this year. And she slammed his controversial travel ban — prohibiting citizens from several predominantly Muslim countries from traveling to America — back in January.

Not long after video footage of the politicians’ cringeworthy exchange made its way online, Twitter lit up with a varying range of reactions. Take a look at some of the tweets below:

