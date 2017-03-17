President Donald Trump appeared to ignore German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s handshake request during a White House photo opp on St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17. Watch the awkward moment in the video above.

When Merkel, 62 — a well-known ally to the U.S. and friend of former President Barack Obama — suggested that she and Trump, 70, shake hands, the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host did not respond. Instead, he kept his gaze forward as photographers continued to snap pics of the two leaders sitting together.

Pat Benic/Pool via Bloomberg

It’s possible, of course, that he simply didn’t hear her. A photo taken outside the White House earlier in the day shows Merkel and Trump shaking hands despite their opposing views on immigration.

Though the real estate tycoon previously praised Merkel in 2015 as "probably the greatest leader in the world today,” he criticized her for letting refugees enter Germany earlier this year. And she slammed his controversial travel ban — prohibiting citizens from several predominantly Muslim countries from traveling to America — back in January.

Not long after video footage of the politicians’ cringeworthy exchange made its way online, Twitter lit up with a varying range of reactions. Take a look at some of the tweets below:

Trump not only made a total ass of himself to the leader of the free world Angela Merkel, but he completely disgraced America. #TrumpMerkel — Bill Madden (@activist360) March 17, 2017

Pictured here is the Leader of the Free World.



...and sitting on her left is Donald Trump. #TrumpMerkel pic.twitter.com/Ho9dfoiAWI — Patrick J. Harris (@Patches62892) March 17, 2017

Trump refusing to shake hands with Merkel, the Chancellor of Germany. He can't handle a woman in power at all. Scum. pic.twitter.com/cnwHqrh5Zg — Common Gay Boy (@CGBPosts) March 17, 2017

#Trump today:



✔️ refuses to shake #Merkel's hand

✔️ causes diplomatic incident while trying to cover up his lie.



Jesus take the wheel — Ryan Graney (@RyanEGraney) March 17, 2017

Holy shit.

Merkel asked Trump if he wanted to have a handshake.

He completely ignored her.

😂😂😂 What an absolute ass. https://t.co/dXhKB9qqEl — #TheResistance (@AynRandPaulRyan) March 17, 2017

I can't believe Trump didn't go for a handshake with Merkel?! Actually he completely ignored her!! It's on tape! What a misogynistic prick👋🏻 — Annie♡ (@AnnieHH1987) March 17, 2017

Merkel asked Trump for a handshake and he completely ignored her. Well, that's always a good start to a diplomatic relationship. pic.twitter.com/qRhRqb8VHv — Bernardo Pereira (@b_tavares_p) March 17, 2017

¯\_(ツ)_/¯ ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Trump ignored Angela Merkel after she asked if he wanted to shake hands and it was so awkward 😳 https://t.co/v5IIeThMYA — Karsten Schmehl (@schmarsten) March 17, 2017

