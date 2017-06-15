Nothing subtle here! Selena Gomez debuted her “Bad Liar” music video on Wednesday, June 14, and fans are convinced that the singer’s longtime bestie, Taylor Swift, makes an appearance.

Toward the end of the ‘70s-themed video, Gomez, 24, enjoys a slumber party for one as she dances around her high school character’s bedroom (she plays three other personalities throughout the video).

As the songstress belts out, “Oh, I’m trying/Not to think about you,” the camera pans over the old-fashioned room, and viewers get a look at the background decor. When the “Hands to Myself” singer retreats back to her bed, there appears to be a possible Swift sighting.

Selenators are speculating that the “Blank Space” vocalist, 27, makes a brief cameo in the collage of posters. According to fans on Twitter, Swift, who bears a slight resemblance to Farrah Fawcett, has replaced the actress in a Charlie’s Angels spread on the wall.

One fan wonders, “Is my brain just playing games or is that Taylor Swift.”



Adds another devotee, “I love how Selena incorporated Taylor in her video, their friendship is amazing #BadLiarVideo.”

The 13 Reasons Why producer has yet to confirm whether her friend makes a special guest appearance in the video. validate these claims, suspicious Swift and Gomez fans alike have continued to defend this conspiracy theory.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Swift has been hard at work in the studio. “Taylor’s been quietly recording new music for a couple of months,” a source shared exclusively with Us in May. “She’s aiming to release an album this fall.”

Sound off in the comments and tell Us if you think it’s really Swift!

