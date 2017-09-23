Not so fast. In a since-deleted Snapchat post, Tyga claimed to be the father of Kylie Jenner’s unborn baby.



“Hell nah that’s my kid,” the “Rack City” rapper, 27, allegedly captioned an article on Twitter revealing his ex-girlfriend’s pregnancy news. The lip kit founder and the “Switch Lanes” singer started dating in 2014 before calling it quits in April 2017.

As previously reported, the Life of Kylie star, 20, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. Multiple sources confirmed the news to Us Weekly on Friday, September 22, and one insider revealed that the makeup maven is “at least four months along” and she’s due in February 2018. Meanwhile, other sources said that they’re expecting a girl.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images.

Jenner and Scott, 25, sparked romance rumors in April after they were seen getting cozy at Coachella, only weeks after her split from longtime on-and-off love, Tyga.

“They are spending a lot of time together! They’re serious. She’s really into him and has known him for a long time,” a source told told Us Weekly of the young couple in June. “Her family really likes him, Kendall has also been friends with him for years.”

Although neither Scott nor any member of the Kardashian klan has commented on the reports, the Kylie Cosmetics founder sparked pregnancy rumors this week when fans began to notice that she was posting old photos of herself on her Instagram account, as well as only current close-up snapshots.

Us Weekly reached out to Jenner’s rep, but could not be reached for comment.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.