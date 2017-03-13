Things are about to get fierce on ‘America’s Got Talent.’

Tyra Banks has been named as the new host on the NBC show, and she’ll be replacing Nick Cannon on season 12.

AGT judge Howie Mandel made the announcement on Sunday, March 12, when he took to social media to spread the news.

“America, strike a pose,” he wrote on Twitter. “#AGT has a brand new host! Welcome to the fam, @tyrabanks!”

Banks confirmed the news too.

“Surprise!” she tweeted. “TyTy is the new host of AGT. Can’t wait 2work w/new fam @OfficialMel B @howiemandel @heidiklum & @SimonCowell.”

Banks, 43, will replace Cannon, who controversially resigned last month. In a Facebook post he claimed he was quitting because he’d been threatened with termination after making racial jokes on his Showtime special Nick Cannon: Stand Up, Don’t Shoot.

"I find myself in a dark place having to make a decision that I wish I didn't have to, but as a man, an artist and a voice for my community, I will not be silenced, controlled, or treated like a piece of property," Cannon wrote.

"Not to get too detailed but this isn't the first time executives have attempted to 'put me in my place' for so called unruly actions. I will not stand for it. My moral principles will easily walk away from the millions of dollars they hang over my head."

Banks is no stranger to working on TV. The former supermodel created, executive produced and hosted America’s Next Top Model for 22 seasons.

