Courtesy Val Chmerkovskiy/Instagram

They messed with the wrong guy. Val Chmerkovskiy took to Twitter on Wednesday, January 4, to seemingly hit back at online trolls who criticized his relationship with Amber Rose after the couple posted pictures of themselves packing on the PDA.



The Dancing With the Stars pro, 30, sounded off in a series of since-deleted tweets, saying that it was “not surprising but still fairly disappointing how ignorant and vile people are.”



My Love ❤️ A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 4, 2017 at 6:13pm PST

“The hypocrisy. All these bible proverbs and absolutely zero follow thru. All this ‘love’ yet zero empathy,” Chmerkovskiy wrote. “I’m speechless. TBH. Not because I have nothing to say. Just don’t have anything to say y’all capable of understand [sic].”



The ballroom champ’s heated sentiments came just hours after he and Rose, 33, each shared affectionate snapshots of each other via Instagram. The model posted a pic of the pair smooching in front of a wall covered in graffiti. “My Love,” she captioned the 'gram. For his part, Chmerkovskiy shared a pic of himself kissing Rose’s hand as the two cuddled up on a couch together.



🌹 A photo posted by Valentin (@iamvalc) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:07pm PST

The lovebirds met when Rose was a contestant on the most recent season of DWTS (and was paired with Chmerkovskiy's brother, Maksim) last year. During the January 4 edition of her Play.It podcast, "Loveline," the How to Be a Bad Bitch author opened up about her infatuation with the hunky dancer and their new relationship.



"It's amazing. It's so good, it's so good," she said. "It's been four months now, and it's awesome. I love his family, and everyone is just so great, and he's great."



However, Rose admitted that dating in the spotlight can be rather difficult. “It's like, you date someone so you have to be with them for years and forever, and you have to get married," she said. "You date people to get to know them, and you either like them after six months or you don't, and you just figure it out along the way. Right now it's absolutely amazing, and I'm super, super happy."



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



