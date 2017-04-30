Val Kilmer Confirms Cancer Battle: 'I Did Have a Healing'

Val Kilmer confirmed this week that he has been battling with cancer but is now on the mend.

The Top Gun actor was asked about his health during a Reddit AMA on Wednesday, April 26.

One of the commenters referred to Kilmer's former The Ghost and the Darkness costar Michael Douglas, who said in an interview last October that Kilmer was struggling with oral cancer.

"A while ago, Michael Douglas claimed you had terminal cancer," the fan asked Kilmer, 57. "What was the story behind that?"

"He was probably trying to help me cause press probably asked where I was these days, and I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen altho healing all the time," the actor replied. "Because I don't sound my normal self yet people think I may still be under the weather."

Douglas had in fact said that "things don't look too good" for Kilmer and sent his prayers, prompting the Batman Forever actor to address the comments on Facebook.

"I love Michael Douglas but he is misinformed," Kilmer wrote. "The last time I spoke to him was almost two years ago, when I asked him for a referral for a specialist to get a diagnosis for a lump in my throat, which prevented me from continuing a tour of my play CITIZEN TWAIN. I ended up using a team at UCLA and have no cancer whatsoever."

A year earlier Kilmer had denied that he had a medical condition after being seen with what looked to be a tracheostomy tube in his neck. He was also spotted out with scarves, a bandanna and even a sweater draped around his neck.

