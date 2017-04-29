It's official! Scheana Shay has finalized her divorce from ex-husband Mike Shay, Us Weekly confirms.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, has been ordered to pay Mike $50,000 to balance out their assets. According to the divorce settlement, Scheana will keep her 2016 Ford Explorer and 2009 Nissan, in addition to the money in her bank account and retirement fund. Mike, meanwhile, will keep his 2005 GMC Sierra.

Getty Images

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in November 2016 that Scheana had filed for divorce from Mike after two years of marriage. In a joint statement to Us, the former couple said, "While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship. Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters. We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success."

On the Vanderpump Rules season 5 reunion special, the reality star — who is now dating Robert Valletta, the brother of actress-model Amber Valletta — accused Mike of cheating, telling viewers she "caught him texting another girl." He appeared to deny the claims, responding to Scheana, "I can't even look at you right now."



Scheana and Mike wed in July 2014.



