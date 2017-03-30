For Vanessa Grimaldi, battling 29 beautiful Bachelor contestants for Nick Viall's heart was the easy part.

Since season 21 of the ABC dating hit ended, the Montreal native, 29, is "having a hard time" while fiancé Viall, 36, competes on Dancing With the Stars, a source close to the duo exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Though special-needs teacher Grimaldi relocated from Canada to Los Angeles to be close to her love after he proposed with a 3.75-carat sparkler on the Bachelor's season finale, "Nick rehearses a lot," adds the friend. "They fight about it."



Another gripe: "Vanessa's not used to the attention being mostly on Nick," notes the source. "It's taking a toll."

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Planet Hollywood International

Us Weekly recently caught up with the two-time Bachelorette runner-up backstage at ABC's dance competition on Monday, March 27, and asked if they had begun planning their wedding yet.



"No, no," the Wisconsin native told Us. "Like Vanessa and I have said, it's too early for us right now. We're still just doing a lot of new things together."

Since Grimaldi is Canadian, there are also legal hurdles to get through first. "She's living with me," Viall said of their current arrangement. "But obviously we're still working through the visa stuff, so she may have to pop back to Montreal at some point. While we're in L.A., we're living together."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!