Viral ‘Jerk’ Cat Returns Home After Owner Posts Hilarious Ad

She’s back! The missing cat named Babou who was described by her owner, Mary Irwin, as a “jerk” in a viral lost cat poster, has returned home.

“I live in a big apartment complex and my guess is someone found her and took her in,” Irwin told the Charlotte Observer on Thursday, June 15. “But Babou is not the kind of cat people would keep. I assume whoever found her wants to get rid of her. She is the weirdest cat ever.”

As previously reported, Irwin posted a lost cat poster and warned neighbors that Babou is “kind of a jerk” and has “strong opinions.”

“She likes to sit on you, but doesn’t want you to touch her,” Irwin told the Observer of her beloved feline. “She likes to sleep on your head and she’s a talker. She has opinions about things and is very verbal. She will sit next to you, stare you in the face, and start a conversation that is a bit uppity.”

Irwin previously told ABC News that she found Babou in a Target parking lot in 2011.

“She ran across the parking lot and jumped into my arms,” Irwin shared. “She was the coolest cat for six months and then she got spayed and that changed everything.”

