What’s going on here? Celebrity baker Duff Goldman made note of Donald Trump’s inauguration cake in a post to Instagram on Saturday, January 21, pointing out its similarities to a cake he made for Barack Obama at his 2013 inauguration. PHOTOS: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day, in Pictures “The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama's inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trumps. I didn't make it,” he captioned a side-by-side split of the two towering cakes.



Both cakes boast nine stacked tiers with a distinct red-and-white striped base, a presidential seal on the next layer up, and a light blue layer atop that boasting several silver medals. Additionally, both cakes are topped with silver stars and sparkles.



Greg Gayne/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In the photo on the right, President Trump, 70, saws away at the cake with the help of Vice President Mike Pence as Pence’s wife Karen looks on.



According to the New York Daily News, Goldman’s 2013 cake, which Obama commissioned especially from the Ace of Cakes star, featured a different flavor for every layer, including one with red velvet cake and cream cheese frosting and another with lemon-poppy and pineapple cake topped with Swiss buttercream frosting.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In an interview with the Washington Post prior to Obama’s second inauguration, Goldman spoke proudly of his creation. "When you're doing a cake like this, you know that everybody is going to be looking at it," he said at the time. "It's a lot of pressure. The more recognition you get for something that you do, the greater the pressure becomes, because more people are looking for a mistake. So you really gotta make sure your work is top-notch."



This is not the first time that the Trumps have been accused of plagiarism. In November, First Lady Melania Trump came under fire after she allegedly lifted several lines of her Republican National Convention speech from Michelle Obama’s Democratic National Convention speech from 2008.



