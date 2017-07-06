Another handshake fail! President Donald Trump appeared to be snubbed while trying to shake hands with Poland’s first lady, Agata Kornhauser-Duda.



Darek Majewski/Gallo Images Poland/Getty Images

The president, 71, and first lady Melania Trump met with Poland’s president Andrzej Duda and his wife in Warsaw on Thursday, July 6. Kornhauser-Duda extended her arm toward Melania, but the POTUS, who was standing closer, thought that the handshake was directed toward him. The ex-Apprentice host reached out his hand, but Kornhauser-Duda bypassed him for Melania.



Darek Majewski/Gallo Images Poland/Getty Images

The former business mogul frowned and looked shocked and confused before quickly dropping his hand. Kornhauser-Duda quickly realized what happened and turned to Donald for a handshake.

However, some people were quick to point out that the duo had already shaken hands a few minutes earlier before they posed for a photo.

Darek Majewski/Gallo Images Poland/Getty Images

Nevertheless, the moment went viral on social media. “I love that this failed Trump handshake in Poland is already a gif. Thank you, millennials,” one tweeter wrote. Another added, “Another handshake fail for Trump thanks to the Polish first lady.”

This isn’t the first time Trump’s handshakes or hand-holding attempts have gone viral. In May, the commander in chief reached for his wife’s hand while walking in Tel Aviv, and she swatted him away. Donald has also made headlines for his seemingly never-ending handshakes with foreign leaders during White House visits. For instance, when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made the trip to Washington, D.C., in February, the president grasped his hand for a lengthy 19 seconds. However, when German chancellor Angela Merkel came to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in March, the former reality star refused to shake her hand.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!