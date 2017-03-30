There’s no better prize than puppy love! Katie Holmes and Andrew Rannells competed for puppies while playing a game of Pup Quiz on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, March 29.



During the game, Fallon asks animal-themed trivia questions. If the contestant answers a question correctly, he or she wins a golden retriever; if they get it wrong, then their opponent gets the puppy. The person with the most puppies at the end wins.

The two stars lounged on recliners with their feet up while waiting for the game to begin. The Kennedys After Camelot star, 38, and the Girls actor, also 38, both failed on the first round, so they each received one furry friend.



Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Next, the stakes were upped in Double Puppardy, where each question was worth two dogs. Holmes was stumped and got hers wrong, so a handler dumped two more retrievers on Rannells' lap. “I get two puppies!” he exclaimed. “It’s like puppy Jenga. Do you have your shots? They all have their shots. OK, great.”

The Broadway star stumbled and answered his question incorrectly too. With the game tied at three puppies each, they headed into Final Puppardy.

Fallon asked the participants to pick up their iPads and write down roughly how many pet Corgis Queen Elizabeth II has owned during her reign. Rannells could barely jot down a number with all the canines licking his face. He chose 38, while Holmes went with 26. Finally, Fallon revealed that the answer is 32, and although they were both off by six Corgis, Fallon crowned Rannells the winner.



“Katie, I’m sorry, but I have to take these puppies away from you and give them to Andrew,” Fallon said to a sad-looking Holmes. Meanwhile, Rannells was lavished with love by six adorable pups. Watch it all in the clip above.

