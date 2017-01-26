He said what?! Bad Lip Reading put its own spin on President Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day on Friday, January 20, and revealed some hilarious, made-up conversations between all the high-profile attendees.

The popular video series dubbed over the real estate mogul and his wife Melania Trump’s meeting with outgoing president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at the White House — and, thankfully, that viral, awkward gift exchange between the two women. What was really in that Tiffany’s box? “Oh, surprise! I have some pretzels for you!” the former model, 46, says as she hands over the present. “Melania, do you know what you just said?” Barack, 55, asks.



ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

The ex–Celebrity Apprentice host, 70, and the 44th POTUS then traded insults on the White House steps. “You suck. Now’s your chance. Call it off,” Barack quips, while Donald responds, “You can be a funny weiner, can’t you?”



It also featured an exchange between former secretary of state Hillary Clinton and former president George W. Bush about the state of affairs. “It looks like we have a problem,” Bush, 70, says. “Yeah, leave it to me. We’re gonna squeeze him,” Clinton, 69, responds.

After the moment Donald was officially sworn in, he shook hands with his predecessor. “Now I pretend that I like you. But I hate you inside,” the billionaire businessman says. “You’re a creep,” Barack fires back.



Watch the whole clip above to see more LOL-worthy convos from Inauguration Day!

