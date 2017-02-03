Move over Tom Brady — Smooshie, Stretch, Peanut and Bo are here! The 2017 Puppy Bowl XIII lineup is fluffier and cuter than ever and Us Weekly Video has an inside look at the puppy players ahead of the big game on Sunday, February 5. Watch the video above for all the feels!

For the 12th year in a row, Team Ruff and Team Fluff will play against each other, offering dog lovers like Us entertainment before the big game in Houston, where the New England Patriots will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Both teams are comprised of adorable canines from shelters, which are available for adoption.

The Puppy Bowl is available to watch on Animal Plant and to stream online via any online streaming service that provides cable users with the network. The cuteness kicks off at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.





Watch the video above to get all the deets on this year's game — including an inside look at the puppy holding room aka their locker room!

