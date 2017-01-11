President Barack Obama may have used his farewell speech to praise his two daughters, Malia and Sasha, but one of them wasn’t even there!

After eight years in office Obama bid goodbye to the White House with a heartfelt ceremony in his hometown of Chicago.



His wife Michelle and eldest child Malia, 18, stood proudly by his side as he thanked his family for their unbreakable support.



However during the hour-long speech he never addressed his 15-year-old’s absence, causing social media to immediately begin speculating.



The hashtag #whereissasha began trending and Twitter was rife with funny GIFs and memes about the missing Obama daughter.



#WhereIsSasha Hopefully blocking the driveway to the White House pic.twitter.com/NodjX8x4tB — Sabra Berger (@SabraBerger) January 11, 2017

#WhereisSasha

MichelleObama: You still ain't got on them shoes? We leaving.

Sasha: pic.twitter.com/L9ca31qpVU — Jené Jones (@Msjenejones) January 11, 2017

to those asking "where is Sasha" she probably at the White House setting home alone traps for Trump 😂 #imdown lol #ObamaFarewell — CB Imprintz (@CBImprintz) January 11, 2017

But it turns out she had a very good reason for skipping her dad’s big farewell, she had an exam in the morning.



CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller tweeted the answer, putting many minds at rest.



Where was Sasha? WH Official says she stayed back in DC tonight because she has an exam at school tomorrow morning. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 11, 2017

“Where was Sasha?” he wrote. “WH official says she stayed in DC tonight because she has an exam at school tomorrow morning.”



Sasha is a sophomore at DC private school Sidwell Friends.



