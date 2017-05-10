Don’t expect any Twitter rants in the near future. Kanye West shut down his account as well as his Instagram profile on May 5 after he and wife Kim Kardashian announced their kids’ clothing line — but an insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly there’s no drama behind the move.

“He wasn’t using social media that often and it wasn’t necessary for his creative process,” the insider explains of the 21-time Grammy winner, who has feuded on Twitter with Wiz Khalifa, deadmau5 and others.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

“It wasn’t a healthy outlet for him,” adds the insider. “He’s in a different place now.” Instead, says the insider, 39-year-old West “is trying to focus on stuff that matters.”

One of those things, explains a second source, is a follow-up to 2016’s The Life of Pablo, which he’s currently working on at a Wyoming mountaintop retreat.



“He always records in different remote places,” the source says. “For years it was Jamaica.”

The upcoming record, which West tweeted about last year, is tentatively titled Turbo Grafx 16.

