Scheduling conflict? Kendall Jenner wasn’t at brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 New York Fashion Week show on Wednesday, February 15, but for good reason: She was walking in designer Anna Sui’s show at the same time.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Jenner, 21, was busy strutting her stuff down the runway alongside pals Bella and Gigi Hadid when West’s much-talked-about show took place. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rocked a bold dark red lip and dramatic eye makeup for Anna Sui, with two mini buns matching the Hadid sisters’ hairstyles.

The show featured Sui’s signature dark and romantic vibes with black lace, shiny metallics and subdued velvet dresses and pieces for a totally '90s vibe.

Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

Over at the rapper’s super-secret Yeezy 5 show at Pier 59 Studios, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner rubbed shoulders with a bevy of bold-faced names, including Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Hailey Baldwin, La La Anthony, Zoe Kravitz, Pusha T, A$AP Ferg and Kylie’s beau, Tyga.

“The show was completely dark,” an attendee told Us of the presentation, which featured many athleisure pieces and oversized jackets and tops. “Everyone was using their cell phone lights to find their seats … There were projections of a few of the looks above everyone’s head and then a runway show, showing lots of athleisure wear and one fur jacket.”

Once both West, 39, and Kendall wrapped their respective shows, the superstar reality family reunited, with Kendall and Bella delivering bags of McDonald’s to West and Kardashian, 36, to celebrate a successful presentation.

“Look at these delivery girls. They’re so cute, these delivery girls,” Kardashian exclaimed in a post to Snapchat. On the menu: chicken nuggets, fries and cheeseburgers.

