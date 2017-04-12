Why Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers Called It Quits

The clock has run out on Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn. The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 33, and the Predator actress, 36, “have split,” a source close to the twosome confirms in the new issue of Us Weekly. “He ended it.”

Another insider says the couple — dating since early 2014 — “went through a rough patch last summer.” Their main issue, continues the insider, “is that Olivia doesn’t get along with his family. They think she’s controlling.”



Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The friction even played out publicly last July on The Bachelorette when the athlete’s younger brother Jordan Rodgers, who eventually proposed to show star JoJo Fletcher revealed they were estranged.

The Newsroom alum and the football star, who share dogs Chance and Frank, “split for a little,” says the insider, before giving it one last shot. Explains the source, “Their issues have been going on forever.”

Still, Munn isn’t ready to call game over. “She is devastated,” says a friend. “She hopes they can work things out and get back together.”

