A woman was arrested after allegedly trying to break into Prince George’s day school, Thomas’ Battersea.



“The woman was arrested in the vicinity of the school and has been taken to a South London police station where she remains in custody,” the Metropolitan Police wrote in a statement on their website following the arrest on Wednesday, September 13. “We are working with the school, which is attended by His Royal Highness Prince George, to review its security arrangements after the incident. Police were alerted and officers attended immediately after the issues came to light.

The police, who are “part of the protective security arrangements for the Prince,” ensured that they “will continue to work closely with the school, which is responsible for building security on its site.” A spokeswoman for the Kensington Palace told CNN that it was “aware of the incident” but wouldn’t comment on security matters.

As previously reported, Prince George, 4, started school on Thursday, September 7. Prince William, 35, escorted the royal tot onto the campus to greet his classmates, while Duchess Kate, who is carrying the couple’s third child, stayed home due to acute morning sickness.

“Unfortunately The Duchess of Cambridge remains unwell and will not be able to accompany Prince George on his first day of school. The Duke of Cambridge will drop off Prince George this morning as planned,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson told Us Weekly in a statement at the time.

Headmaster Ben Thomas released a statement in March about Prince George joining the school. “We are honored that the aims and values of Thomas’s reflect those that their Royal Highnesses would like for Prince George’s education,” he said at the time. “We are deeply conscious of that trust that they, like all Thomas’ parents, are placing in us and we hope very much to live up to their expectations.”

