Yuengling's Butterbeer Ice Cream. Credit: Courtesy Yuengling Ice Cream

Accio ice cream! Yuengling's Ice Cream has created a butterbeer flavor inspired by the famous drink in J. K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series, and muggles and wizards alike are rejoicing. The flavor is a mixture of buttercream and butterscotch ice cream twisted with butterscotch swirl as a nod to Rowling’s description of the drink as “a little bit like less-sickly butterscotch.”

“We are always looking for ways to inspire our fans and spark creativity,” David Yuengling, president of Yuengling’s Ice Cream, said in a press release. "Whether it’s our flavor names and descriptions or the recipes themselves — we’re in the business of having fun. We hope we made J. K. Rowling proud with this flavor.”

The flavor will be sold at select supermarkets — including Harris Teeter, Stop & Shop, Lowes Foods and Wegmans — and will retail for $3.69 to $3.99 per pint. If you can’t rush out and get it now, don’t worry, because Butterbeer has also been added as a permanent flavor in Yuengling’s ice cream line.

Although in the novels butterbeer is a frothy beverage that Harry and his friends treat themselves to during their visits to Hogsmeade, the muggle world has turned it into a drink and dessert. Universal Studio’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter also offers regular and frozen butterbeer beverages and butterbeer ice cream, but they are only available at the theme park’s Orlando, Hollywood and Japan locations.

Fans on social media are freaking out that they can now enjoy the dessert in the comfort of their own homes. “There is butterbeer ice cream available somewhere that I now need to find,” one person tweeted, while another added, “Butterbeer ice cream is a thing now. The Harry Potter fan inside me has to have it."

