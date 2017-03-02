Zoe Saldana in West Hollywood. Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Cadillac

—Zoe Saldana enjoyed a parents’ night out with husband Marco Perego at the Cadillac Oscar Week Soiree in West Hollywood.

—Lady Gaga looked laid back in Junk Food Clothing’s Mr. Happy T-Shirt while grabbing coffee with a friend in Malibu.

—Kendall Jenner celebrated the La Perla Fall/Winter 2017 ready-to-wear collection and new flagship boutique in Milan.

—Denise Richards attended an intimate pre-Oscars lunch hosted by NET-A-PORTER Beauty Director Newby Hands and Dr. Barbara Sturm at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

—Danielle Campbell attended the opening of Fabiana Milazzo’s first U.S. boutique in West Hollywood.

—Ashley Benson looked fierce in a LIVELY Deep V Bralette as she posed for an Instagram photo in Puerto Rico.

—Gabrielle Union got Oscars-ready by working out with a trainer at the Spartan Gym at 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami.

—George Clooney and pregnant wife Amal Clooney enjoyed a romantic dinner while the future dad sipped on Bollinger Grande Annee champagne at Paris restaurant Lapérouse.

—The Bachelor’s Corinne Olympios posed for silly pictures and dined on the delicious food at the IMDb LIVE Oscars Viewing Party in L.A.

—Bachelor Nation’s Josh Murray, Robby Hayes and Chase McNary enjoyed a night out at The Argyle in Hollywood.

—Vanessa Hudgens went for a stroll wearing AllSaints’ Cacey Boots in West Hollywood.

—LeLe Pons strutted down the runway at the Dolce & Gabnana fashion show in Milan.

—Hugh Jackman signed autographs for fans at a special screening of Logan in NYC.

—Orlando Bloom and Jane Fonda attended the Global Green Awards presented by Flaunt Magazine, where guests sipped on Maestro Dobel Tequila Signature Cocktails, in L.A.

—Victoria’s Secret Angels Stella Maxwell and Romee Strijd promoted the Dream Angels spring collection in NYC.

—Zoey Deutch mingled with guests at an after party for a screening of Open Road’s Before I Fall presented by Marie Claire in NYC.

—Meghan Markle wore SOIA & KYO’s Nallie, a straight fit sports coat, in Toronto.

—Milo Ventimiglia caught a New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden in NYC.

—Danielle Staub showed off her “Wake Up. Kick Ass. Be Kind. Repeat” candle from The 125 Collection on Instagram.

—Julianne Hough carried a FASHIONABLE Tirhas Saddlebag in Cognac while having lunch in West Hollywood.

—Jim Parsons and Jeff Bridges wore David Yurman shirtstuds and cufflinks at the Academy Awards in Hollywood.

—Orange Is The New Black star Jackie Cruz stopped by The Glam App Oscar Beauty Lounge for Dermaflash skin prepping and hair styling at The Peninsula Beverly Hills.

—John Cena hosted a kick-off event for the Nintendo Switch Experience Tour in Santa Clarita, California.

—Katharine McPhee snacked on Breyers Gelato Indulgences backstage at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California.

—Julie Bowen received the Champion award at the Milk + Bookies 8th Annual Story Time Celebration at HD Buttercup in Culver City, California.

—Ruth Negga shed a tear when Stephen James Smith performed his spoken word about Ireland at the 12th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards in Santa Monica.

