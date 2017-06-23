She’s definitely off the market! Christina El Moussa couldn’t stop smiling on a date with her new boyfriend, Doug Spedding, on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. The new couple spent the afternoon on her boat in Newport, California, enjoying champagne and cocktails.

The Flip or Flop star has been dating the Orange County businessman “for the last few weeks,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month. According to Entertainment Tonight, she has known Spedding for nearly a decade, but they recently reconnected after the interior designer split from husband Tarek El Moussa in 2016.

Scroll to see all the pics of their romantic outing!