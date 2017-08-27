OMG
There was no better place to be on Saturday, August 26, than Las Vegas to watch the “fight of the century” between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars including Bruce Willis and Jamie Foxx were in attendance, along with A-list couples like Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, who flew to Sin City in a private jet. Other celebs, including Leonardo DiCaprio, made it a boys' night out. The Titanic star was spotted hanging out with Entourage’s Kevin Connolly and Orlando Bloom.