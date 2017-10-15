Stars including Kim Kardashian, Ellen DeGeneres, Gwen Stefani and Demi Lovato joined Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony at the ‘One Voice: Somos Live!’ concert to raise money for those affected by recent natural disasters.

In addition to a telethon that was live-streamed on MTV, two all-star benefit concerts spanning both coasts were also broadcast on Telemundo, VH1 and Univision, and included performances by Anthony and his ex Lopez (who teamed up to spearhead the fundraising event) as well as Maroon 5, Stefani, Coldplay and Ricky Martin. Lovato sang a goosebumps-inducing version of “Hallelujah," while Bruno Mars sang his hit “Just The Way You Are” in Spanish.

Other celebrities, including Kardashian, Bethenny Frankel, Heidi Klum, Jamie Foxx and Lopez’s boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, lent their support by answering phones and taking donations at the telethon. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star asked her Snapchat followers to donate, while DeGeneres shared a video from the event that showed her fellow celebs answering the phones.

The star of the night was host Lopez, who opened the show with an energetic live performance that included a lot of booty shaking. She later appeared to take a shot at President Donald Trump over his visit to hurricane-stricken Puerto Rico, saying, “There are some messes you can’t clean up with paper towels." As previously reported, Lopez has donated one million dollars to hurricane relief efforts.

The telethon’s proceeds will benefit several aid organizations including UNICEF, the United Way, Habitat for Humanity and Save the Children, and help people in Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Caribbean and the U.S.

To donate, visit www.somosonevoice.com.

