The Kardashian klan is growing! Khloe Kardashian is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend of one year, Tristan Thompson, multiple sources exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 26, and the reality star has spoken out about her desire to be a mom on numerous occasions.

Although the Good American designer, 33, and the NBA champ have yet to officially confirm the news, Kardashian has been open in the past about her desire to be a mom and start a family when she felt the time was right.

After Us revealed the news, the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 26, tweeted some rather interesting eye emojis.

👀👀 — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) September 26, 2017

On the heals of her exciting announcement, relive the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s most heartfelt quotes about being a mom and starting a family of her own!