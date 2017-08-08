'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Engagement Rings Through the Years

style Patrol
Underboob Is Really a Thing — See Stars Rock the Trend
TOP 5
STORIES
style Patrol
Underboob Is Really a Thing — See Stars Rock the Trend
Fashion
Halsey and Hailey Baldwin Both Wore Aaliyah Tribute...
Beauty News
Tricks for Pulling off the Liquid Lipstick Trend
Exclusive
Blake Shelton Had Matching Denim Jackets Made for Him...
Beauty DNA
Beauty DNA: Five Secrets of Margot Robbie’s Style
Engagement Rings
Blingtastic! Not every season of the Bachelor and the Bachelorette ends with a diamond engagement ring, but when it does, it's worth seeing. Scroll through to see each season's drool-worthy sparklers, because diamonds are forever (even if not all couples are)!