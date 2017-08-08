TOP 5

'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Engagement Rings Through the Years

By Rachel Torgerson
ABC/Heidi Gutman

Blingtastic! Not every season of the Bachelor and the Bachelorette ends with a diamond engagement ring, but when it does, it's worth seeing. Scroll through to see each season's drool-worthy sparklers, because diamonds are forever (even if not all couples are)! 