Andy Cohen talked candidly about Phaedra Parks’ Real Housewives of Atlanta exit during an interview with E! at at the NBCUniversal Upfronts at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, May 15.

The Bravo producer commented that Parks' exit from the series comes after that explosive season 9 reunion finale earlier this month.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"The question that we look at now with Phaedra is, when the reunion ended, none of the other women wanted to have anything to do with her. So that's what you have to look at," Cohen told E!. "How do you shoot a show about a group of friends when no one is speaking to one of the friends?"

Annette Brown/Bravo

As previously confirmed by Us Weekly, Parks won’t be returning for season 10.

Costar Sheree Whitfield also told Us Weekly that it’s unlikely the women will forgive Parks, who spread the "megawatt lie" that fellow castmate Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, were planning to drug and take home Porsha Williams.



“I don't know, it's so hard right now. It's hard to establish trust with someone like that because, for me, it seemed that she showed no remorse for what she did and for her actions,” Whitfield told Us. “I think it will be hard for any of the women to forgive.”

