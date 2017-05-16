All about giving! Ben Affleck, Julia Roberts and many more celebrities are teaming up in support of Red Nose Day, a campaign that helps raise funds to fight kids' poverty.

In a new video for the May 25 special, the actors put on their red noses to promote a good cause. Other stars featured include Ed Sheeran, the cast of Love Actually including Keira Knightley, Laura Linney and Liam Neeson.

If that wasn't enough, hilarious Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani will be singing karaoke live on Facebook today at 11:30 am PT to help raise funds for the children who need them the most.

I'm going LIVE on Facebook tom at 11.30am pst to help kids in need for @RedNoseDayUSA. I will be singing karaoke. I'm very scared. #NosesOn — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) May 15, 2017

Red Nose Day was created in the U.K. and launched in the U.S. in 2015. The telecast will not only bring Hollywood together for tons of fun, but it will also raise money and change lives.



The third annual Red Nose Day special airs on NBC on Thursday, May 25, at 10 p.m. ET. The hour-long television special hosted by Chris Hardwick will feature the eagerly anticipated sequel to the 2003 film Love Actually, called Red Nose Day Actually, that reunites most of the original cast.

Watch the Red Nose Day video above and tune into Nanjiani's Facebook Live today!

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!