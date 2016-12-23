NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

’Tis the season to binge-watch classic holiday television episodes. (That’s how the song goes, right?) Us Weekly rounded up our favorites, which will make you laugh, cry and be extremely thankful that your holidays didn’t go anything like the ones below.



1. Friends, “The One With the Holiday Armadillo”



Season 7, Episode 10

Ross attempts to teach his very resistant son, Ben, about Hanukkah. After realizing the young boy just wants to see Santa, Ross goes to buy a costume — but three days before Christmas, the shop is wiped clean. The end result: Ross arrives as the Holiday Armadillo, a friend of Santa's, and Ben gets a few visits from other holiday characters as well.

2. Gilmore Girls, “Forgiveness and Stuff”



Season 1, Episode 10

Tensions run high for the Gilmores in the aftermath of Rory staying out all night with Dean. Lorelai skips her parents' annual Christmas party after a fight with Emily and spends the night with Luke at the diner. After getting a voicemail that Richard collapsed at dinner, Lorelai and Luke rush to the hospital where the family makes amends. Bonus: Jane Lynch guest-stars.

3. The Office, “A Benihana Christmas”

Season 3, Episode 10

After Michael sends out a Photoshopped holiday card of him, Carol and her kids on a ski trip that, well, never happened because it was actually Carol's ex-husband in the photo, she dumps him. Meanwhile, Angela, Pam and Karen's struggle to plan the annual yuletide party results in competing events.

4. 30 Rock, “Ludachristmas”

Season 2, Episode 9

Jack meets Liz's family for the first time and gets a little bit too attached. Elsewhere, the staff prepares for the annual Ludachristmas party, which takes an unlikely turn when Kenneth realizes no one knows the true meaning of Christmas.

5. Glee, “A Very Glee Christmas”



Season 2, Episode 10

The glee club takes Brittany to see Santa (who she still believes is real) and runs into trouble when she asks him to give Artie the ability to walk again. As Sue plans to destroy the club's Christmas, Rachel attempts to win back Finn.

6. That ’70s Show, “The Best Christmas Ever”



Season 1, Episode 12

Red gives Eric $40 to buy a Christmas tree, but the gang decides to chop down a tree on the side of the road and use the money for beer — leading to trouble with the police. Later, Eric and Hyde give competing gifts to Donna.

7. Family Guy, “A Very Special Family Guy Freakin’ Christmas”



Season 3, Episode 16

When Lois encourages Peter to donate a present to charity, he mistakenly gives away all of the family's presents. As they go to shop for new presents, Brian stays behind to keep an eye on dinner and the house catches on fire. Lois reaches her breaking point and runs throughout the town, attempting to ruin everyone's holiday cheer. Oh, and Stewie takes on the role of baby Jesus.

8. Parks and Recreation, “Christmas Scandal”

Season 2, Episode 12

After the parks department performs in the annual pageant, which riffs local politics, Leslie meets with sex-scandal-ridden councilman Bill Dexhart for lunch. Later, Leslie sees that the local newspaper took a photo of their meeting and is reporting that she is Dexhart's new mistress. Happy holidays, everyone.

9. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, “Kimmy Goes to a Hotel!”

Season 2, Episode 8

On very real, not-at-all-made-up holiday Fake Christmas, Dong asks Kimmy to run away with him to the Poconos. Meanwhile, Jacqueline confronts a Jewish family who argues that her prized Mondrian painting is rightfully theirs, because Nazis stole it from them in the ’30s.

10. Pretty Little Liars, “How the ‘A’ Stole Christmas”



Season 5, Episode 13

Spencer and Toby decide not to exchange gifts in light of her, well, possibly going to jail for murder. The Liars have flashbacks to past Christmases as the ghost of Mona guides them to get answers. And at a winter-wonderland-style dance, the girls attempt to corner Ali to figure out what's really going on — and if she actually killed Mona.

11. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, “My Mom, Greg’s Mom and Josh’s Sweet Dance Moves!”

Season 1, Episode 8

As Rebecca's lies about her life in West Covina lead to a surprisingly pleasant visit from her critical mother, Greg also struggles with seeing his own mom, who seems to be nothing but warm and welcoming, until we learn why he resents her so much. Also, Josh decides to relive his days as a hip-hop dancer, so there's that.

12. Fuller House, “Nutcrackers”

Season 2, Episode 12

As DJ sorts through her complicated feelings for Matt and Steve, and Stephanie avoids talking about her feelings for Jimmy, Ramona's performance in the Nutcracker ends in disaster.

Bonus episode!: Friends, “The One With the Routine”

Season 6, Episode 10

We tried to pick just one Friends episode for this list, but could any holiday really be complete without watching Monica and Ross attempt to get on Dick Clark's New Years Rockin' Eve doing their dance routine from childhood?

